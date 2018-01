The spotlight is back on Calderdale as filming for series two of the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge begins.

Film crews were spotted outside Halifax Borough Market, on Southgate and Market Street in the town centre today (Thursday).

Filming of Ackley Bridge series two in Halifax

The programme aired its first series last year with scenes at the school using the old St Catherine's Catholic High School in Halifax.

The show tells the story of fictional Yorkshire mill town Ackley Bridge, which is home to largely divided white and Asian populations.