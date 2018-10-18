An imperial addition to royal wedding

Two Yorkshire Companies were asked by The Duke of York to provide wedding mints for the wedding of his daughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank.

Huddersfield company Macbey Metal Packaging made custom tins embossed with the couple’s initials and passed these on to Elland-based Joseph Dobson and Sons Ltd who filled them with Mint Imperials made in their West Yorkshire factory.

The tins were then given to the wedding guests before the service.

Managing director of Macbey, John Macdonald, said: “We were delighted to hear from The Duke of York with this request. He visited us in 2016 and I was told at the time that he has a great memory, so I can only assume that he recommended us to his daughter and future son-in-law.

“I understand their wedding was plastic-free and it was good to be able to contribute to that.”