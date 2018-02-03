Anchormen seeded first for North Bridge Winterguard competition

The first 2018 Winterguard competition was held at the Fenton Manor Leisure Centre Stoke where both the Anchormen juniors and the Anchormen cadets gained first place in their respective sections.

The competition now moves to Halifax at the North Bridge Leisure Centre where 21 units will compete in the Northern Regional Championships on Sunday 4 February.

This is the 38th year of this regional competition which is sponsored by the Anchormen from Elland and is always one of the highlights of the national competition season.

The will be four sections in competition, Cadets, Junior, A Class and Open class which covers ages from 7 years through to open age.

The competition will feature colour guards in the art of movement and dance together with traditional colour guard equipment which utilise flags, imitation rifles and sabres which create an exciting visual and musical display.

The event starts at noon.

Corps director Mick Moss said: “This is a great start to the 2018 winter season and the competition for Halifax will be tremendous.

“This year we are pleased to have three of the top Colour guards in the country in the competition which include the Mayflower unit from Billericay Essex who were the 2018 British Champions.”