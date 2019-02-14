Andy digs deep as dream garden in Halifax is brought to life

A builder from Halifax has been nominated to win the MyBuilder ‘Job of the Year’ award, with a £2,500 prize after he dug out 20 tonnes of soil by hand during the worst weather of 2018!

Andy Hobson and his team battled The Best from the East to complete his client’s dream garden.

Andy and his team had to dig out and move 20 tonnes of soil by hand down a flight of outside stairs, meeting every challenge thrown at them during the terrible weather.

He now needs your votes to win MyBuilder.com’s Job of the Year Award.

MyBuilder.com, the leading online marketplace for homeowners to find quality tradespeople, launched its Job of the Year competition this month.

The competition aims to find the top tradespeople in the country – the person or team who went above and beyond to do a brilliant job, no matter what it took.

More than 1,400 homeowners from all over the UK have already entered, nominating great MyBuilder tradespeople they’ve used in the past year and telling the stories of how they saved the day in their homes.

If their entry wins, the tradesperson and homeowner share a £5,000 prize.

A spokesman for MyBuilder said: “One story that has caught people’s attention came from Halifax resident Gemma.

“She hired Andy Hobson and his team to undertake a major building and landscape gardening job. He faced huge challenges on the job, including The Beast from the East.”

Gemma said: “A number of challenges made this job so undesirable.

“For example, there were about 20 tonnes of soil to dig out and move by hand down a flight of outside stairs. And the timing ended up coinciding with the epic Beast from the East!

“Access for deliveries was via neighbour’s property, which also meant a very heavy crane and lorry were needed to manoeuvre round an horrendously tight and steep access route.

“Andy became animated and passionate from the minute he set foot on site.

“We had setbacks, and days where I wondered if anyone would be crazy enough to come back and finish, but Andy never wavered.

“He stayed positive, calm and reassuring despite the many challenges presented.

“Andy delivered a finished garden that I will never ever get tired of.

“Although (literally) blood, sweat and tears went into this, he never let the job beat him. I also now count him as one of my friends – a good one to have on speed dial!”

You can vote for Andy Hobson at https://www.mybuilder.com/competitions/joty-2019/entries/14469