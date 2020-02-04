Anger as government inspector gives the go-ahead for controversial Calderdale incinerator development

Calderdale councillors and the Halifax MP have hit out after controversial plans were given the go-ahead for an incinerator in Sowerby Bridge.

A public inquiry was held at the back end of 2019 into Calderdale Council’s decision to refuse permission for Calder Valley Skip Hire to incinerate waste at its Belmont Industrial Estate site in Rochdale Road, Triangle

Protesters against the incinerator plans in Sowerby Bridge

In December 2017, councillors decided to refuse the application with main issues including its impact on Air Quality and quality of life, but this is contested by the company.

The application has proved controversial, attracting opposition from all political parties, petitions and protests and generating more than 1,000 responses on the council’s planning portal, mainly objecting to the plans.

The appellant’s case was that the impacts were negligible,

Now a government inspector has overturned Calderdale Council's original decision to refuse the plans.

Belmont Industrial site on Sowerby Bridge

Labour councillors and Holly Lynch MP have reacted with anger over the ruling.

Sowerby Bridge councillor Adam Wilkinson said: “I am angry and bitterly disappointed that the decision of locally elected councillors and the wishes of local people have been disregarded and overruled by the government’s planning inspector, after years of fighting against these plans.

“We are taking steps as a council to improve air quality – in Sowerby Bridge in particular – so this decision feels like a huge kick in the teeth.

“We must now make sure that the planning conditions attached are strictly adhered to.”

Halifax MP Holly Lynch added: “This decision is a major blow to the hundreds of local people in Sowerby Bridge who have been fighting this application for years now.

“It is obvious to me that a steep sided valley with an existing air quality problem is not a suitable site for an incinerator, so people will be understandably angry at this decision.”

During the four day inquiry into the plans in December 2019 Mr Satnam Choongh, for Calder Valley Skip Hire, said the SWIP site was at an established waste management facility regulated by the Environment Agency.

If the appeal was successful, the result would deliver several environmental benefits.

Less waste would go straight to landfill, which would also reduce the number of lorry movements needed to transfer it off site positively affecting the Air Quality Management Area.

The process involved producing heat which could also be used as an energy source, he said.

SWIP permission did not mean waste going on site solely for the purpose of incineration, only residuals on the site, said Mr Choongh.

The planning inspector Ian Jenkyns said in his report: " It is clear from the written submissions made and the views expressed by a large number of local people, including some elected officials and objectors who appeared at the Inquiry, that there is a significant level of public opposition to the appeal scheme.

"However, although the views of those people are important, they must be balanced against the other aspects of the evidence.

"It has been suggested, with reference to air quality, that allowing the appeal would result in a breach of Human Rights.

"I do not consider this argument to be well founded, as I have found that the scheme would not materially harm human health.

"In my judgement, having had regard to my conclusions on the main issues and other matters raised, allowing the appeal would not result in interference with or violation of any Human Rights.

"I conclude on balance that the benefits of the scheme would outweigh any adverse impacts likely to be associated with it and the appeal scheme would accord with the Development Plan taken as a whole. Furthermore, it would amount to sustainable development under the terms of the Framework taken as a whole."