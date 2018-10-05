Anger as residents left in the dark over lamp post removal

Let there be light, please – that’s the plea from residents of a Brighouse cul-de-sac who have been left in the dark when their street light was removed over a year ago and has not yet been replaced.

Brighouse ward councillor Scott Benton (Con) raised the case of steep-sloped Orchard Way on behalf of its mainly elderly residents who had lost their street light amid Calderdale Council’s roll-out of LEDE lighting which had seen many old lamp-posts removed.

Coun Benton told the full meeting of Calderdale Council at the end of September that there had been break-in attempts and it had all left people scared to leave their homes at night.

Residents and councillors had contacted the council to raise the issue but had not yet had a response, said Coun Benton.

Coun Benton said the issue was an important one as it related to the safety of vulnerable residents.

He found the situation completely unacceptable and asked if some form of lighting-in-lieu could be found to address the issue until permanent new lighting was put in place.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) agreed Coun Benton had a sound point and it should be addressed quickly.

He had raised the matter as soon as Coun Benton had contacted him about it and would raise it again.

Not all columns were being taken down but in this case there was an issue which needed solving if a new approach had not been developed by the council’s street light team.

The same issue was raised earlier in general terms by Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) who said the work required was taking too long to happen, with autumn and winter fast approaching. Lights which had not been replaced affected pedestrians and drivers and could be dangerous.

He asked if it was a reporting problem or one of the council not reacting quickly enough.