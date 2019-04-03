Anne Lister's blue plaque to be unveiled at Shibden Hall on her 229th birthday

The blue plaque honouring historic Halifax woman Anne Lister is to be unveiled at Shibden Hall today (Wednesday).

Today marks the diarist's 229th birthday and it's just a short time before we will learn about the history of the iconic figure in a new TV drama coming to BBC this spring.

A blue plaque is a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between the location and a famous person, event or former building on the site.

Anne Lister (1791 – 1840) lived at and eventually owned and managed Shibden Hall and Estate.

She recorded her life in great detail from 1806 to 1840 in diaries consisting of over five million words, some of which are in secret code.

The story of this remarkable scholar, traveller, business woman, landowner and lesbian, along with the distinctive Shibden Hall and surrounding areas, will be showcased in the BBC and HBO drama, Gentleman Jack, which is coming soon.

The eight part series was written by Sally Wainwright, known for creating other Calderdale dramas Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley, and will star Suranne Jones as Anne Lister.

Shibden Hall will be open as normal today, from 10am to 5pm.