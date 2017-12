How about this for the ultimate “Winter Break” pic, our last snow special of this afternoon?

Thanks to Anthony Power @tonesy1 for sending us this one of him enjoying the elements “Snowbathing” @HXCourier #snowbathing #snowpics

You can tweet your snow pics to us @HxCourier or email them to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk

Stay safe and have a good weekend and New Year everyone!