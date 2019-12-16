Appeal for witnesses after woman dies in early morning car crash in Rastrick

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following an early morning car crash.

The collision happened at around 5.05am on Sunday and involved a grey Range Rover Evoque.

Police appealing for witnesses after woman dies in car crash

The Range Rover was travelling in the direction of Brighouse along Clough Lane, when it was in collision with the two vehicles, a Citroen C1 and a Honda CRV, which were parked at the side of the road.

The driver of the Range Rover, a woman aged in her 60s, has since died.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or use the online chat service, quoting 13190640761.

