Appeal to help Halifax musicians whose equipment was stolen is under way

A JustGiving appeal set up to replace equipment stolen from a Halifax couple has been set up and is a fifth of the way towards its target.

In early December last year, Ellie Meredith - Ellie Sax - and her husband Harry had donated their time, equiopment and expertise for free to perform at Ripponden Festival’s Christmas Market, in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

They performed a breathtaking finale of a laser light show with music featuring Ellie on her saxophone.

Just days later their lock up was broken into and Harry’s laser show equipment and one of Ellie’s saxophones was stolen.

Ripponden Festival Group has since set up a JustGiving page aiming to raise £5,000 and help Ellie and Harry cover their uninsured losses. A group spokesperson said: “They did such a wonderful thing for the local community and we would like to help them in return. All donations however small greatly appreciated.”

The page can be found online at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rippondenfestival and so far £1,505 has been raised by supporters.