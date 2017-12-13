Appeal to vary hours at Sowerby Bridge’s Roxy Club to 3am on three days goes before Planning Inspectorate

A bid to vary opening hours of the Roxy Bingo and Social Club, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, until 3am Thursdays to Saturdays will go before the Planning Inspectorate.

The appeal, lodged by Mr L. Nuttall, has been made on grounds of Calderdale Council failing to give notice of its decision on the application within the appropriate period (usually eight weeks).

Planners received the applicatuion to vary condition 3 of planning approval 10/00783 to vary opening hours to 3am on Thursday to Saturdays.

The appeal will be determined on the basis of an exchange of written statements by the parties and a site visit by an inspector.

Any comments made at the application stage will be sent to the apellants and the inspector who will consider them, unless those who made them withdraw them within the five-week deadline from December 8.

Further comments cam be made on Calderdale Council’s Planning Portal (www.planningportal.gov.uk/pcs or by emailing west2@pins.gsi.gov.uk - if you wish to comment but do not have access to the internet you can write by sending three copies to The Planning Inspectorate, 3M Kite Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS16PN.

All representations must be received by the Planning Inspectorate by January 8. All representations must quote the appeal reference (APP/A4710/W/17/3187658).