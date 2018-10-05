Application to create a dessert bar in Halifax town centre

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey extension to side and rear and demolition of existing conservatory to rear to facilitate single storey extension: 12 Bridle Stile, Shelf.

Two storey side extension and raised veranda to rear: Treetops, Halifax Road, Shelf.

Single storey extensions to front and side: 7 Crag Lane, Wheatley.

Two storey side extension: 49 Park Drive, Rochdale Road, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): The Observatory, Greenroyd Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 34 Ewood Hall Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Dormer to rear: 13 Stafford Parade, Halifax.

Change of use to beauty treatment rooms (Sui Generis): 10A Albion Street, Halifax.

Change of use from retail (A1) to dessert bar (A3): Basement And Ground Floor, 15 - 17 Crown Street, Halifax.

Dormer extensions to front and rear, balcony to side and alterations to window and door openings: 18 Linden Road, Halifax.

Replacing windows and concrete mullions (Listed Building Consent): Mytholmroyd Farm, 4 St Georges Fold, Mytholmroyd.

Replacement windows: Wellington House Briggate, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to rear and single storey extension to side: 42 Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax.

Prune five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Woodland Rear Of Ravenstone Drive, West Vale.

Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new dwelling: The Bungalow, Lighthazles, Chapel Road, Ripponden.

Conversion of existing garage and store to dwelling with single storey extension and raising height of ridge: Tan House Farm, Tan House Lane, Northowram.

DECIDED

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 18/00817, No 3: 50 Lyndhurst Avenue, Brighouse.

Replacement poles: Land Off Stoney Royd Lane, Stoney Royd Lane, Todmorden.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 9 Hions Close Brighouse.

Prune three trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 16A Trenance Gardens, Greetland.

Replace 2No. UPVC and 3No. hardwood frames with new hardwood framed, double glazed window units. (Listed Building Consent): 3 Knowl Top Edge, Hey Road, Colden.

Detached garage (Lawful Development Certificate): 1 Henshaw Woods, Todmorden.

Demolition of stable, garage and workshop buildings and construction of two single storey holiday apartments, double garage, workshop and accessible toilet and shower area: Stones Cottage, Pudsey Road, Todmorden.