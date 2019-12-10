Arch-Way Project given a green upgrade

Halifax-based charity the Arch-Way Project has partnered with local heating and energy efficiency specialists Thompson’s Gas to go green and improve its services.

The Arch-Way Project is a charity set up for the purpose of increasing the health and wellbeing of local communities, especially those with a mental health problem.

This includes those on the autistic spectrum, working age adults with profound mental health problems and the elderly at risk from or living with dementia.

Thompson’s Gas, based on Lord Street, works with businesses, landlords and homeowners across West Yorkshire to tackle their gas and heating needs.

Thompson’s made a number of improvements to the Arch-Way Project headquarters, including significant heating and lighting upgrades to make the building a more welcoming, energy efficient environment, and help reduce their carbon emissions.

The project was funded by SUEZ Communities Trust; which provides funding to not-for-profit organisations for environmental projects.

Ebonnie Greene, of the Arch-Way Project, said: “The work we are doing with Thompson’s will enable the Arch-Way Project to become a more environmentally conscious organisation and provide a more welcoming and relaxing space for our service-users and visitors.”

Richard Greenwood, managing director of Thompson’s, said: “It’s been a delight to work with the Arch-Way Project to help improve their space.

“We hope that the changes we’ve made will help them do even more for the people in Calderdale who need this essential service.”