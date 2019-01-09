Are Calderdale's fly-tippers and litterbugs cleaning up their act

Calderdale Council say reports of fly-tipping have decreased over the last few months.

It comes after concerns were raised that the charges for residents using the council’s household recycling waste centres, introduced last month, could lead to an increase in fly-tipping across the borough.

The council is introducing a trial permit scheme at two household and recycling waste centres – at Brighouse and Elland – while residents will have to pay to take small amounts of household building waste including plasterboard, hardcore or rubble to those which accept it at Halifax, Todmorden and Brighouse.

A community safety warden took a picture of a suspected case of fly-tipping on December 19 while on patrol in Warley.

In April, a fly-tipper who dumped bags of waste in Elland was was fined a total of £427, plus costs of £80 and a £22 victim surcharge – a total of £554.

Last month it was revealed that more than 80,000 littering fines were issued across Yorkshire between 2013 and 2018.

Since April, local authorities have been able to enforce £150 fixed penalty notices on people found to have been carrying out offences such as littering, fly-tipping and leaving dog waste.

The changes followed a public consultation in 2017, which showed nearly nine out of 10 respondents were in favour of increasing fixed penalties, according to the Government.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “Fly-tipping is a crime and blights our neighbourhoods, so we do everything we can to tackle it.

“Reports of fly tipping have been decreasing over the last few months, but we encourage people to report all cases of fly-tipping to us, and we’ll investigate.

“The land in Warley is privately owned. We are contacting the owner to make them aware, and will work with them to get the rubbish moved and to advise them on steps they can take to help prevent any more fly-tipping.

“In all cases, we are keen to identify the culprits of fly-tipping so that we can take action against them.

“To do this we rely on evidence from eyewitnesses. Please let us know as much as you can by reporting fly-tipping at www.calderdale.gov.uk.”