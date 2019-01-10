Area’s businesses invited to attend Tour roadshow

A Tour de Yorkshire business and community roadshow will be held at the Crossley Theatre, Dean Clough, on Tuesday 22 January.

Businesses and residents from across the Halifax area are being invited to the roadshow as the county gears up to host the major international cycle race.

The event, delivered by Welcome to Yorkshire, is billed as a great opportunity to come along and find out more about what is happening across the region during the Tour.

The aim of the roadshows is to keep local people fully informed and answer any questions or concerns they may have and also to ensure businesses and local communities make the most of the race and can fully capitalise on the many benefits it can bring to an area.

The events will give out all the information needed about the race itself (including the caravan and other surrounding activity) the sportive and the Land Art and Best Dressed competitions.

There is also a full section on how businesses and local communities can get behind the race, from adapting products and services to decorations to school and community events and activities.

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, which take places between 2-5 May will visit 150 towns and villages this year, 60 of those are featuring on the race route for the very first time.

Dozens of roadshows are being planned in conjunction with the relevant local authorities all along the route, with a particular focus on locations where the race hasn’t been before.

Last year’s race saw a record-breaking 2.2 million people line the route and was watched by around 10 million people around the world in 190 countries. Businesses along the 2018 route reported increases in customer numbers with boosts to sales both in-store and online; some even recorded their busiest day of the year.

Sir Gary Verity DL, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is so much more than a bike race and each year I’m impressed to see the lengths communities across the county go to, to celebrate the event and give the riders such an amazing Yorkshire welcome.

“The Roadshows are the perfect way to get all the information you need to make the most of the race, whether you are a business, school or community group or simply a resident living near the route.”

The session will include a short presentation, detailed information of the new route, advice on how to make the most of this world-class event and a Q&A opportunity.

Booking a place at the Halifax event is essential and more information about the Tour de Yorkshire roadshow is available at https://letour.yorkshire.com/information/roadshows.