Arrest made after Yorkshire Bank robbery incident in Halifax

A man has been arrested following an alleged robbery at a bank in Halifax.

Police were called to the Yorkshire Bank in Waterhouse Street in the run up to noon this morning, Tuesday, January 17, after an alarm had been triggered.

A suspect has now been arrested but police would welcome anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said there was no suggestion that any weapons had been used.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police using the 101 number, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.