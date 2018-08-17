Arson attack on house near Todmorden

Police in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after reports of an arson attack on a house near Todmorden.

The incident happened at a property on Rochdale Road in Walsden in the early hours of this morning. (Frid Aug 17)

It’s understood four suspects on motorbikes arrived at the property at around 1am and set the door alight.

Damage was caused to the door at the house, which was unoccupied at the time.

Police believe it was targeted attack.

Anyone with information or saw anyone acting suspiciously is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 088 of August 17.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.