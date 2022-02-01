Ash Green school fire: Local church to be open tomorrow to support Halifax community and online fundraiser launched

Rev Robb Sutherland, Vicar of Mixenden and Illingworth says Holy Nativity Church will be available for people "to try and make sense of what has happened".

"As our community will no doubt be aware by now, our school has suffered significant fire damage this evening.

"As I’ve been walking up there with Mr Sheppard and talking with people in the community, this is clearly very upsetting for everyone.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire at Ash Green Primary School's Upper Site. Photo by Curtis Cato

"Ash Green has been the heart of the community for decades.

"Tomorrow from 9am until 5pm, Holy Nativity will be open. The tables will be out and the kettle will be on and there will be biscuits.

"If you would like somewhere to come to sit as we try to make sense of what has happened, the doors are open.

"As a church we will of course be praying for the whole of our community as we rebuild."

Meantime an online fundraiser has already been launched to support the school.

Its founder has said: "Many people will be devastated by this loss. Families present and past have grown up attending that school.

"Raising money even to get help with counseling or any other means would be so welcome if you can."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fund-raise-to-help-the-community-of-mixendenAnd The Calderdale Early Years and Childcare team have said they will be available tomorrow to help with finding childcare for families who need it.