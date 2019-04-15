Astonishing photos show Calderdale firefighters battling huge moorland fire

Fire crews from Calderdale joined forces with other firefighters as they tackled a huge moorland fire in West Yorkshire.

Teams from fire stations including Slaithwaite, Halifax and Manchester worked through the night using beaters and leaf blowers to control the flames on Moorland in Marsden, Huddersfield.



Plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around.

The A62, which connects Huddersfield and Manchester, had to be closed in both directions during the incident.

Firefighters extinguished the flames at 11.30pm but stayed at the scene overnight to ensure the fire didn't reignite.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted the images.

They said: "Several of our crews, along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue dealt with a fire on Marsden moor last night.

"Some local roads were closed until it was extinguished at 11.30pm.

"Crews also remained at the scene overnight to make sure there were no further flare ups."

Following the fire Marsden Moor National Trust said: "Thank you to the fire service for all their hard work this evening!

"Very sad times for the moorland this evening."

