ATIK apprentice to attend House of Commons Reception to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

Matt Middleton, an apprentice at ATIK, on Commercial Street in Halifax, will join 200 apprentices from the hospitality industry in the House of Commons on Tuesday, February 4, as they look to impress their local MPs in the fourth annual Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase.

Matt, who is an apprentice with The Deltic Group, will be joined by senior members of Deltic’s training and development team as he hopes to meet his local MP, Holly Lynch, other MPs from across the country and special guests including, Craig Parsons, Apprenticeship Manager at Fuller, Smith & Turner, current winners of the BII’s ‘Best Apprenticeship Programme’, at the event.

The aim is to discuss career development within the industry, while having a bit of fun challenging their MP to participate in a number of interactive challenges from pulling the perfect pint to (physically) climbing the career ladder.

Deltic’s apprentices work directly with the pub company, as they launch their careers within hospitality, a sector that offers a varied range of roles and opportunities across the UK.

The industry supports 3.2m jobs, represents 10 per cent of the economy’s employment, 6% of businesses and 5% of GDP, making hospitality the third largest private sector employer, double the size of the financial services industry and bigger than the automotive, pharmaceuticals and aerospace sectors combined.

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase puts on display the vibrant pub, bar, brewing, hotel and casual dining sectors during National Apprenticeship Week. The event aims to shine a light on an exciting industry giving young people unique opportunities, as well as challenging the negative perception of careers in the Hospitality Industry and encouraging them to look at the sector as somewhere where they can pursue a rewarding career.

Chairman of the Perceptions Group, an industry collective responsible for organising the event, and CEO of the multi-award-winning Beds & Bars business, Keith Knowles, said: “This event is about showcasing the hospitality industry and some of its up and coming stars.

"Hospitality is utterly unique in the UK job market, we have a huge range of diverse opportunities available, from the kitchen, to HR, marketing and finance. On top of this, companies within the sector are dedicated to the training and development of their people, uplifting employees and encouraging career progression.

“This is an industry where it is not unusual to start at grass roots on minimum wage and progress to senior management positions – and we can see many examples of successful industry leaders who have done just that. For young people, career progression in this sector can be rapid, with many progressing to a management role within three years.”

The event takes place on Tuesday, February 4 within the House of Commons and will see Ministers and MPs from across the country meeting local apprentices.

There will also be representatives from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Youth Employment; APPG for Skills and Employment; APP Beer Group; APPG for Apprentices; APPG for Pubs; APPG for Tourism and Leisure in attendance, who plan to meet the apprentices and young learners.

The hospitality industry collectively invested £10bn in new business over the last year, this saw the sector grow by a further 4.3% in 2019, creating 19,000 new jobs. The sector is now responsible for creating 1 in 6 of all new employment positions in the UK.

