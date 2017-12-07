Author Tom uses Halifax as his inspiration

Author Tom Palmer says he will continue to use Halifax as a setting after it provided the backdrop for one of his latest books.

Killing Ground - part of the writer’s Defenders trilogy - is set in Halifax, including The Shay.

Palmer, who lives in Halifax, specialises in football-based fiction for children, with his latest book, Pitch Invasion, continuing Defenders’ spooky theme.

“I’ve had some great feedback, it’s gone down really well in schools, particularly because it links in with Key Stage 2 topics.

“Teachers and parents have emailed me to say children have really liked it, which is great to hear.

“It’s sold well at events and is fairly high up on Amazon.

“People have also said it’s really nice to read a book set partly or completely in Halifax.

“I live near The Shay and I really wanted to set a book around that area. I really enjoyed doing that.

“I’m definitely going to set more books in Halifax in future.

“I’ve got another book coming out next year about fell running, which is set in Calderdale, but further up the valley.”

Palmer’s literary links with Halifax also include a project on which he has collaborated with pupils at a local school

He added: “I’ve done a story with Halifax Library and Beech Hill Primary School which is set in the Piece Hall, the library and the surrounding streets.

“When that’s published it will come up on people’s phones when they go into the library.”

