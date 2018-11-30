Award joy for workplace safety company A-SAFE

Halifax-based Workplace safety innovators A-SAFE has been recognised for their achievements in export at the annual TMMX Awards – delivered by leading industry publication The Manufacturer in association with the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

The TMMX awards is recognised as having possibly the most rigorous judging process. It is not all about a nomination form; shortlisted entries are followed up with a series of judging panels where the business is put through its paces by a team of industry experts.

Neither is it all about a trophy; participating in the process opens up the opportunity for entrants to gain valuable business improvement advice and industry-wide recognition for an organisations’ achievements, employees and business practice.

Being open to learn and develop is key to A-SAFE.

The firm’s constant innovation and product development from their state-of-the-art Design Centre drives the business forward.

It is obvious that A-SAFE is excited for the future and the company is keen to pass on its enthusiasm and experience to others in their region, their country, and around the world.

Co-owner James Smith said: “We’re delighted to receive recognition of our passion for international trade.

“We’re very much a local company; a family-run business with a commitment to our local area and local community.

“However, with more than 76% of our sales being sold around the world, it is clear that our horizons are far-reaching.”

Co-owner Luke Smith added: “Since 1984, when the company was founded, the international community has played a big part in A-SAFE’s success.

“With 16 international subsidiaries and 40 trusted partner resellers across the globe the company’s commitment to global trade is evident.

“While at our heart we are a proud Yorkshire manufacturer, this award epitomises our focus on exploring wider markets to ensure business success; breaking down the barriers (no pun intended) imposed by the global recession of 10 years ago, and the uncertainty posed by Brexit.”