B&Q colleagues transform garden for Candlelighters

Colleagues from a number of local B&Q stores, including the one at Halifax, recently joined together to transform a garden managed by Candlelighters, the children’s cancer charity, to create a bright, colourful and relaxing outdoor space.

A team of 12 colleagues from six local B&Q stores arrived at the hospital garden – donning their signature orange aprons – to repaint walls, install new garden furniture and bring in new potted plants and flowers to give the space a new lease of life for the families who enjoy it.

Drew Richardson, volunteer development coordinator at Candlelighters, said: “We are really pleased with the results of the B&Q makeover, the garden is looking fresh, bright and inviting.

“Our kids and teens are often on treatment in the same room for several months so having a nice view to look out at can make a big difference.

“The garden is now a useable space for games and events and for families to escape the clinical environment whilst still being within the safety of the hospital. The B&Q team were great. Thank you so much!”

Beci Armstrong, deputy manager at B&Q Halifax, said: “The Candlelighters team provide such an important service to local families with poorly children, the B&Q team were honoured to help in any way they could.

“To help mark our 50th Anniversary, we’ve committed to 50 good home projects to support community initiatives.

“We’re proud to be able to use our skills to create a good home (or garden!) away from home for those in our community that are most in need.”