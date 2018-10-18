Baby ballet helps Tommy’s

Babies and toddlers who attend babyballet classes at Wainwright Hall, Elland, will be galloping, jumping and boogying with Peppa Pig during their weekly class to raise money for baby charity Tommy’s as they take part in a Danceathon fundraiser.

Youngsters, aged from six months to six years, will be sponsored to complete five challenges in a Peppa Pig themed dance lesson.

Little ones wearing their tutus, will go on an imaginary journey with Princess Peppa from their classroom to a fun filled tea party.

Together the 24,000 babyballet stars from across the country aim to raise £500,000 to help fund Tommy’s vital research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The Danceathon will help fund four research centres in the UK that investigate causes and find treatments for miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. Donations can be made at www.tommys.org/danceathondonate