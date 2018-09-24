Baby joy for Halifax MP Holly Lynch

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has announced the new arrival of her baby.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch and her husband, Calderdale Smartmove CEO Chris Walker, welcomed their baby boy to the world on Friday September 21

James William Walker, their first child, was born weighing 7lb 9oz. Both baby and mother are doing well thanks to the excellent staff and clinicians at Calderdale Royal Infirmary.

Ms Lynch is now taking some maternity leave but her constituency office will continue to operate as normal in order to assist constituents with any casework issues.

The couple would like to thank all those who have sent their well wishes and thank the amazing midwives, doctors and staff who have helped to bring James into the world.