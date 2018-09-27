Badly Drawn Boy headlines a bumper schedule for the Piece Hall at Christmas

It may seem a while away as September spoils us with a sun-kissed Calderdale, but the Piece Hall are already looking ahead at their Yuletide offerings.

Following on from a bumper first year, The Piece Hall’s sumptuous Spiegeltent is back for year two. From comedy and cabaret to music and arts, some of the leading names in the industry – including Badly Drawn Boy, Gary Delaney, House of Burlesque and DJ Graeme Park – will illuminate the Grade I listed building throughout the festive season.

From 16th November, The Piece Hall’s courtyard will become home to a stunning 30ft high Christmas tree and grand Nordic Tipis, where visitors can enjoy an array of alpine food and warming drinks by an open fire throughout the season. Alongside the festive residents, The Piece Hall’s 30 independent retailers, bars, cafes and restaurants will be brimming with treats, food, drink and gifts, making the country’s only remaining cloth hall the perfect place to visit this Christmas.

Scroll down for a full list of what the Piece Hall have to offer - and be wary - there's a lot of it!

The Piece Hall Christmas Fair

Friday 30 November – Sunday 1 December, Friday 12pm-6pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-6pm

Free

All ages

This winter, The Piece Hall’s specially curated Christmas Fair, showcasing some of the region’s favourite independent craft stalls, artisan makers and pop-up food and drink traders, will feature over three days in the stunning surroundings of The Piece Hall. A seasonally decorated stretch tent housing the hand-picked stalls will take pride of place in the central courtyard, sitting alongside a cosy Nordic Tipi that offers the perfect place to warm-up by a roaring fire. The surrounding independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants will be open too, making this an unmissable festive shopping weekend.

CHRISTMAS EVE & NEW YEAR’S EVE

Christmas Eve Carol Service

Monday 24 December, 12pm

Free

All ages

Join Halifax Minster Choir as they perform carols around the Christmas tree before the annual procession down to Halifax Minster for the Christingle Service.

The Spiegeltent will host family shows throughout the day before reopening its doors from 4pm for friends and family to gather for a warming tipple and free entertainment, before heading home for the Christmas Eve celebrations.

New Year’s Eve Mini Rave with Boomchikkaboom

Monday 31 December, 12pm & 2.30pm

Tickets: £12 adult, £9.50 child

Age 3+

A family-friendly rave to celebrate the end of 2018. Into their sixth year of hosting these popular raves, Boomchikkaboom are back at The Piece Hall, playing all the best, feel good dancefloor fillers. Expect an explosion of fun, with snow machine, bubble machine, parachute fun, dance battles, photo booth and more.

New Year’s Eve Late Night Comedy Club

Monday 31 December, 8pm

Tickets: £28 general, £200 booth (6 people)

Age 16+

See in 2019 at The Piece Hall’s comedy club special, which will feature the very best stand-up comedians from the UK comedy circuit. Following an evening of jokes then join the party with a live DJ will keeping the party going through to the midnight celebrations.

New Year’s Eve Courtyard Party

Monday 31 December, 7.30pm – late

Tickets: £15 early bird

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult

Bring in 2019 inside the spectacular surroundings of The Piece Halls courtyard. The party will feature live music and DJs, with special performances and surprises throughout the evening. Enjoy warming food and sparkling drink offers in the resident bars alongside some party pop-ups for the season finale.

CABARET

House of Burlesque

Thursday 6, Friday 7 & Saturday 8 December, 8pm

Tickets: £27 general, £190 booth

Age 18+

Straight off the back of their critically acclaimed, genre defining show House of Burlesque 2.0, the House of Burlesque girls bring sass, glamour and girl power back to the Spiegeltent for a second season. Led by Queen Diva Tempest, expect an evening of provocative, stunning performances which make for the perfect night out.

An Introduction to Burlesque with Tempest Rose

Saturday 8 December, 12pm

Tickets: £22

Learn the tricks of the trade with Queen Diva Tempest Rose. This introductory, fun session is suitable for all abilities and teaches burlesque moves, body confidence and history of the craft. Guests are asked to bring a pair of heels and wear comfortable clothing they can move in.

Burlesque Bump & Grind

Saturday 8 December, 2.30pm

Tickets: £22

Learn one of the oldest and raunchiest styles of burlesque in this fun, energetic workshop. Study the signature moves and techniques of this classic style while learning a routine. Guests are asked to bring a pair of heels and wear comfortable clothing they can move in.

Denim: The Reunion Tour

Friday 21 December, 8pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

All ages

Young and old can enjoy the phenomenon that is ‘Denim’ at one of two events packed with pop, laughter and love from five fantastic drag queens. Following a sell-out tour, Denim are back for one night only at The Piece Hall, which sees the UK drag super-group take on pop, laughter and love, followed by a DJ set until midnight.

La Rouge with Mat Ricardo & Friends

Sunday 23 December, 8pm

Tickets: £18 general, £130 booth

Critically acclaimed variety performer Mat Ricardo the Gentleman Juggler is joined by decadent diva of vintage glamour and celebrated cabaret singer Lili la Scala, multi-talented Abigail Collins and award-winning magician Oliver Tabor for what promises to be an evening of spectacular cabaret entertainment.

COMEDY

Desi Central

Tuesday 11 December, 8pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

Age 16+

Desi Central bring a cross-cultural show with heaps of laughter to Halifax as part of their 2018 tour, featuring some of the circuits finest acts including Omar Hamdi, Hyde Panaser and Tez Ilyas.

Gary Delaney: Gagster’s Paradise

Wednesday 12 December, 9pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

Age 16+

One of Britain’s leading one-liner comics returns to The Piece Hall with an onslaught of lean, expertly crafted gaggery. A Mock the Week regular, Gary’s shows are renowned for a near unrivalled volume of high-class gags.

DIY Chef: George Egg

Wednesday 12 December, 7pm

Tickets: £14 general, £120 booth

Age 14+

Following total sell outs at the Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh Fringe 2017 and Brighton Fringe 2017, award-winning comedian George Egg, aka ‘the Anarchist Cook’, brings a brand-new show demonstrating live cooking and laugh-out-loud comedy. Expect power tools, gardening equipment and office supplies to be re-purposed and abused in this completely unique show.

The Elvis Dead

Thursday 13 December, 9pm

Tickets: £12 general, £200 booth

Age 16+

Multi award-winning Edinburgh Fringe cult hit The Elvis Dead is an audio/visual mash-up concert show, telling the story of the cult classic horror flick Evil Dead 2 through the classic songs of Elvis Presley, and a love letter to both.

MUSIC

Jacqui Dankworth & Charlie Wood

Sunday 9 December, 8pm

Tickets: £18 general, £130 booth

The multi award-winning Jazz vocalist Jacqui Dankworth will perform alongside her husband, acclaimed American pianist-vocalist, Charlie Wood. The concert will feature classic compositions and landmark recordings by legendary duos like Ray Charles & Betty Carter, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, James Taylor & Carole King and many more.

Badly Drawn Boy

Monday 10 December, 8pm

Tickets: £27 general, £190 booth

It was June 2000 when the Mercury Prize-winning, seminal The Hour of the Bewilderbeast, announced the arrival of the badly drawn genius of Damon Gough. Since then he’s released four subsequent studio albums and three film soundtracks, including the critically acclaimed soundtrack to the 2002 film About a Boy. Now the Manchester native brings his signature dulcet tones across the Pennines to the Spiegeltent for his Halifax debut.

Sunday Swing

Sunday 9 & Sunday 16 December, 2pm

Tickets: £10

All ages

Back by popular demand for two dates, Jump, Jive & Wail take over the first session on 9 December with swinging hits from the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. The second on 16 December features The Bonito Sisters, with vocals from Kal and Bez and DJ Dr Darjeeling, bringing stylish music and first-class dancing tuition to the Spiegeltent.

Silent Disco: The Big One

Saturday 15 December, 7pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

Dance the night away at The Piece Hall’s Silent Disco. Pick from three channels of the greatest tunes of all time; from pop to rock, dance anthems to guilty pleasures and of course, the party classics.

Loafers presents: Thank Folk It’s Christmas

Sunday 16 December, 7.15pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

Loafers, The Piece Hall’s resident record store, present an evening of folk music from some of the top names on the circuit. Headlining Chris Helme, front man of John Squire’s post-Stone Roses band The Seahorses, alongside Merrymaker, whose members include Dan Sealey, former bassist and songwriter in Ocean Colour Scene, folk group Birds & Beasts and singer-songwriter Louq Music.

Botown

Monday 17 December, 8pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

Chart-topping multicultural soul band Botown reboot Bollywood classics with a shot of late ’60 Soul and Funk. It’s an exciting culture-clash musical experience that takes punters on a musical trip from Memphis to Mumbai.

Lindisfarne

Wednesday 19 December, 8pm

Tickets: £25 general, £180 booth

Legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne return to form with a classic five-piece line up of long-time members fronted by Rod Clements. With a repertoire of unforgettable songs like Meet Me On The Corner and Fog On The Tyne, their power to galvanise audiences remains undimmed and is guaranteed to get the audience on their feet and singing along.

King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys with DJ Shack Shakin’ Jack

Saturday 22 December, 8pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

2018 sees King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys celebrate 30 years as the greatest jump, jive and swing band on the planet. Having performed alongside B.B. King, Ray Charles, and the Blues Brothers Band, they’re guaranteed to get the Spiegeltent swinging with vintage DJ Shack Shakin’ Jack playing records through to midnight.

Sunday Brass Christmas Concert with Elland Silver Band

Sunday 23 December, 12.30pm

Tickets: £12 adult, £9.50 child, £90 booth

Enjoy a sparkling Christmas concert from one of Yorkshire’s premier brass bands. Elland Silver have this year retained their status as a Championship Section Band and will head to The Piece Hall to perform a selection of festive favourites to suit all tastes and ages for a special Sunday afternoon.

ABBA Revival

Friday 28 December, 8pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

Take a chance on the UK’s Number one ABBA tribute band ‘ABBA Revival’. Revival’s renowned ABBA stage show has awed crowds all over the world, from Europe to the Middle East, and the band has also been invited to perform a five-day tour in ABBA’s home country of Sweden. The show promises faithful choreography, authentic costumes and excellent musicianship and is sure to get everybody dancing.

Hacienda DJ Graeme Park

Saturday 29 December, 7pm

Tickets: £16 general, £120 booth

Relive the iconic days of Manchester’s Hacienda scene as original Hacienda DJ and proud patron of The Piece Hall Trust, Graeme Park takes the audience on a journey through the birth and evolution of Factory Records with an exclusive House DJ set in the Spiegeltent.

The All New Blues and Soul Revue – Tribute to The Blues Brothers

Sunday 30 December, 8pm

Tickets: £15 general, £120 booth

The All New Blues and Soul Revue are one of the UK’s leading Blues Brothers Tribute Bands, having extensively toured the UK and Europe with their 100mph rollercoaster show packed with hit after hit. Come and Shake Your Tailfeathers with Jake and Elwood – with a post-show DJ to keep the party rocking through ‘til midnight.

FAMILY FUN

Kidiocracy

Saturday 8 & Sunday 9 December, 12pm

Tickets: £11 adult, £8.50 child

Age 6+

Kidiocracy is an interactive show by Keith Farnan (Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow), appearing as Brehon, an ancient Irish know-it-all who gives children an island to rule. They must elect leaders, write anthems, come up with rules and deal with all sorts of crises because running the world isn’t all fun, fun, fun – there’s stuff to be done as well.

Kids Comedy Club

Saturday 8, Saturday 15, Saturday 22 and Sunday 30 December, 2pm

Tickets: £11 adult, £8.50 child

Age 7+

With jokes that are suitable for children but funny enough to get everyone laughing, the Kids Comedy Club has the feel of a real comedy club... but without the rude bits or swearing. A great way to entertain the whole family, featuring three great comedians from the world’s comedy circuit.

Card Ninja

Saturday 8 December, 3.30pm

Tickets: £12 adult, £9.50 child

Age 10+

Returning for a second year, this award-winning show is a riotous display of comedy and card stunts using playing cards as ninja weapons. Following his journey from mild mannered card player to silent assassin, Card Ninja is a one-man variety comedy show with upbeat humour.

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show

Saturday 15 December, 12pm

Tickets: £12 adult, £9.50 child

Age 5+

This spectacular science show is science like never before. Kids can explore the strange and magical properties of matter with fireballs, fire tornadoes and explosive chemical reactions. Mark Thompson has been enthralling audiences for over 20 years with his fascinating journeys around the Universe; now he’s turning his attention to things a little closer to home.

Silent Disco: Families

Saturday 15 December, 4pm

Tickets: £10 adult, £8.50 child

All ages

A Silent Disco for the whole family! Pick from plenty of different channels for an evening of uncoordinated dancing to the very best party tunes around, with live DJs playing everything from pop and rock to dance, guilty pleasures and party classics.

El Baldiniho

Sunday 16 December, 12pm

Tickets: £11 adult, £8.50 child

Age 6+

Join Britain’s daftest magician as he brings his funny magic show especially for kids to Halifax for a Christmas special. There’s silly tricks, crazy jokes, songs, games and tons of puns, and even a chance to win prizes.

Storytelling with Father Christmas

Saturday 22 – Monday 24 December, 10.15am

Tickets: £5

Age 1 – 8yrs

Father Christmas is taking a break from his busy schedule to read his favourite seasonal stories to all the good boys and girls. Come and join him for a magical morning of storytelling in our big top tent.

Denim Juniors

Saturday 22 December, 12pm

Tickets: £12 adults, £9.50 child, £90 booth

Age 5+

The second set from drag act Denim is all about the kids, as the five pop princesses celebrate the power of being yourself. This drag pop concert for children glows with stunning costumes and live music from animated classics to party hits.

Comedy Sportz

Saturday 22 & Thursday 27 December, 4pm

Tickets: £11 adult, £8.50 child

Age 7+

This audience participation, all improvised, all action competitive comedy show sees two teams compete for laughs with quick-witted gags, games, sketches and songs inspired by the audience’s suggestions. There's a referee on hand, ready to issue penalties for bad behaviour and even badder jokes.

La Rouge Famille

Sunday 23 December, 4pm

Tickets: £12 adult, £9.50 child, £90 booth

Age 5+

A family friendly variety show featuring comedy, circus, magic and cabaret singing from some of the best performers around.

Martin ‘Bigpig’ Mor: Funny Stuff for Happy People

Monday 24 December, 12pm & 2pm

Tickets: £12 adult, £9.50 child

All ages

Back by popular demand for an hour of comedy, circus, storytelling, poetry and stupid science, Funny Stuff for Happy People is the show where adults can have just as good a time as the kids.

Wacky Woody’s Comedy Magic Show

Thursday 27 & Friday 28 December, 12pm

Tickets: £11 adult, £8.50 child

Age 4+

Kids will love this fun-filled hour of hilarious comedy magic, packed full of audience participation, crazy magic and a very naughty puppet dog.

The Boggle

Thursday 27 – Saturday 29 December, 2pm

Tickets: £11 adult, £8.50 child

Age 6+

Using storytelling, comedy, puppetry, object manipulation and an original soundscape, The Boggle invites you into the fun and bizarre world of myth and folklore. As the mischievous and strange Boggle wreaks havoc, John must set out for adventure and mayhem in faraway lands. How far will he go to be rid of the troublesome creature?

ABBA Revival: Family

Friday 28 December, 5.30pm

Tickets: £12 adult, £9.50 child, £90 booth

All ages

Due to popular demand, The Piece Hall has added an extra hour-long show to give the whole family a chance to hit the dancefloor and boogie on down to the best ABBA hits from ABBA Revival, the UK’s number one ABBA tribute.

The Circus School

Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 December, 9.30am & 11.30am

Tickets: £15

Age 5 - 12

Kids and adults will amaze themselves in this family-friendly circus workshop. Try a variety of different circus skills including juggling, plate spinning, tight-wire balancing and even one-wheeled bike riding! Sessions are 1.5hrs and take place in the Spiegeltent with the famous Skylight Circus Arts.

The Dark Room

Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 December, 4pm

Tickets: £11 adult, £8.50 child

Age 9+

Come and play the world’s first live-action text-based adventure game, as the lines are blurred between comedy and game show, with the audience as the contestants.

FESTIVE FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Halifax Light Switch-On: Lantern Making

Saturday 24 November, 11am – 4.30pm

Tickets: £3

Drop into The Piece Hall Learning Studio to create a colourful lantern full of festive sparkle.

Elves Christmas Workshops

Saturday 1 & Sunday 2, Saturday 8 & Sunday 9, Saturday 15, Saturday 22 December, 1.30pm &

Tickets: £7

Join Cinnamon the Elf and The Piece Hall Heritage and Learning team for a range of festive craft activities including Christmas tree decorations, tea light holders and felted robins.

Victorian Photo Booth

Saturday 15 & Saturday 22 December, drop-in 10am – 12pm & 1pm – 3.30pm

Tickets: £3 per group

Take a step back in time in The Piece Hall Victorian Photo Booth. Dress up in period costume and pose for a traditional festive photo.

SEASONAL WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

Chocolate & Rum Tasting Evening with The Chocolate Box

Thursday 22 November, 7pm – 8.30pm

Tickets: £25

The Piece Hall and its resident chocolate shop host their first ever chocolate and rum tasting evening. Try six different types of chocolate and a variety of spiced rums to match, with a goody bag included.

Textile Wreaths

Saturday 1, Wednesday 5, Saturday 8 December, 10.30am & 2pm (10.30am only on 5 Dec)

Tickets: £25

Make a festive textile wreath with artist Annie Lancaster. These decorative items are made using a metal ring and a range of colourful fabrics, and crafters can choose from a glitzy material embellished with baubles, to wool and tweed fabric with pinecones. Suitable for all abilities.

Christmas Print Evening

Thursday 6 December, 6pm – 9pm

Tickets: £25, booking essential

Spend a festive evening learning to cut a simple lino block with The Egg Factory (Hebden Bridge-based screen printers) team. Use the block to print cards, gift wrap and gift tags and take it home with to make more Christmas gifts and decorations.

Glass Decorations

Sunday 9 December, 2pm – 4.30pm

Tickets: £25

Join artist Samantha Yates for an afternoon of Tiffany-style glass making to create a festive stained-glass decoration. Samantha will guide crafters through the art of glass cutting, grinding and soldering using copper foiling to create a unique glass ornament.

Needle Felted Baubles

Tuesday 11 December, 10am – 12.30pm

Tickets: £25

Join artist Agnis Smallwood in a half day workshop to learn needle felting techniques, creating a Christmas decoration to take home to hang on the tree.

For further information on all the above events, please visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on.