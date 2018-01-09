BAFTA nomination for film by Halifax director

A film by a Halifax director has been nominated for a BAFTA, with one of its stars also up for an award.

Francis Lee, who grew up on a farm near Halifax, released the film God's Own Country last year where it was met with praise from critics.

The film has been nominated for the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film alongside Darkest Hour, Paddington 2, The Death of Stalin, Lady Macbeth and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Actor Josh O’Connor has also been nominated for the EE Rising Star award.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday February 18, broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

God’s Own Country is a story of forbidden love between Johnny, a hard drinking young sheep farmer and migrant worker Gheorghe during lambing season.

The film was financed by the BFI and Creative England and was shot on location in Yorkshire.