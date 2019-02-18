Bald puppies dumped at Halifax vets TWICE by hoody-wearing man

Three completely bald puppies with a skin condition have been dumped at a vet practice in Halifax a week apart.

Two Staffy-types were brought into West Mount Vets, on Pellon Lane, at 5.30pm on Thursday, 7 February.

Albus when he was collected from the vet

A man wearing a hoody and tracksuit carried a box into the reception area, put it down and left before staff realised what was happening.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Bagley, who is investigating, said: “When the staff opened the box they found the two puppies.

“One is blue-coloured and the other is cream-coloured. They are both female and thought to be around four months old.

“Neither of them had any hair on their body, which is a result of them having a severe case of the skin condition demodectic mange.”

The puppies were taken to RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch Animal Centre where they’re on daily medication and having regular medicated baths.

The blue one has been named Dobby and the cream one has been named Winky after Harry Potter characters.

Gena Cameron, branch administrator, said: “I’m so happy to say that they’re improving every day. They were really nervous when they arrived and shaking.

“Now they are running around the animal centre arena having loads of fun, playing with toys and barking at people. They’ve really come out of their shells.

“Their skin was so red and angry-looking when they first got here but their fur has already started growing back at the base of their tails.

“It’ll be some time until we’re able to re-home them but things are definitely going in the right direction.”

A third puppy was brought into the same vet practice in a box by a man wearing a hoody and tracksuit - thought to be the same man - at 5pm on Thursday, 14 February.

He spoke to the receptionist who took some details for him. When she went to fetch a nurse he left, leaving the puppy behind.

The puppy - a blue-coloured male - was collected by an RSPCA officer and went to join his litter-mates. He has been named Albus.

Inspector Bagley said: “It’s unbelievable that someone has dumped these puppies in this way not once but twice.

“Staff checked out the details given by the man, which included a telephone number which is unobtainable.

“It’s taken a long time for the mange to take hold like this, in fact it’s thought these puppies have probably had it for most of their lives.

“I am very concerned about any other animals this person may have in their care.

“If anyone has any information please call me on the inspector appeal line 0300 123 8018.”

