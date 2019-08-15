Barclays accolade for Classroom Secrets Ltd

A Halifax-based firm has been announced as a winner in the regional stage of the Barclays Entrepreneurs Awards, winning the Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Headquartered in north Halifax, Classroom Secrets Ltd, is aiming to be the most trusted educational resource provider for teachers, schools, parents and tutors world-wide.

Established in 2016 by husband and wife team Claire and Ed Riley, the business turnover is now in excess of £1million with over 50 employees and with a customer base of 100,000 – approximately one fifth of the market in the UK.

The business has more than doubled the number of users accessing resources over the past year.

Claire Riley, managing director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be a regional winner for the Barclays Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year award which recognises the fast growth and development of the business.”