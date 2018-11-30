Bars, breakfasts and burlesque - we went to see what's going on at The Piece Hall this Christmas

As ever, there's a whole lot of action at the Piece in the coming weeks, more so given we're in the big lead-in to Christmas.

This weekend sees the welcoming of it's Christmas market, complete with stalls and activities, of course accompanied by the ever-popular Avalanche restaurant and bar.

Christmas as the Piece Hall.

A full spectrum of events are set to take place after the success of last year, with comedy from the likes of Luisa Omielan and music from the likes of Badly Drawn Boy and Lindisfarne.

All this is set to the backdrop of the opening of the Trading Rooms, a new corner restaurant run by the Trust themselves.

Head chef Simon Dyson said the first few weeks have been a great success: "It's been great, we've been busy throughout, especially at lunchtime, when we've basically been doing 100 covers a day.

"It's all been really positive and we're looking forward to launching our Christmas menu now."

Piece Hall Trust chief executive Nicky Chance-Thompson said: "Christmas is an important part of our programme, this weekend we've got the start of the Christmas fair.

"It's small and discreet but it's focused on Christmas goods and presents, so come on down, but I'd encourage you not only to visit the fair but also our tenants, who's shops are looking beautiful.

"The Spiegeltent is put up next week with the first show on the 6th, which is the House of Burlesque. Tempest Rose is coming back with 15 girls this time, not just six, so we're all looking forward to that.

"We've got cabaret, we've got some big names; Badly Drawn Boy, Graeme Park. Some of them are sold out but we still have some tickets left for the shows.

"We're looking forward to it. Our programme is bigger and we hope better this year."