Be prepared advice in Calderdale as thunderstorm warning issued

Residents in Calderdale are being told to prepare themselves for potential flooding as more thunderstorms were forecast.

The borough is recovering just days after persistent heavy rain caused flooding issues on Sunday July 28.

Local residents, flood wardens, Calderdale Council teams and organisations including the Environment Agency, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Water were amongst those braving the bad weather on Sunday and working throughout the night to help flood-affected communities.

However the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for more thunderstorms today.

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “Thank you to everyone who showed incredible kindness and resilience during this flooding incident. I can’t emphasise enough how grateful we are to all the volunteers, employees and members of the community who cared for each other, helped each other stay safe and cleaned up affected areas. I know how much this support is valued across Calderdale at such difficult times.

“It’s a harsh reality that climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, and sudden downpours and flash flooding are more likely in summer. It’s vital that we all do our bit to protect our distinctive environment.

“The Council and our partner organisations do all we can to build resilience and help reduce flooding impacts, but we can only build walls so high and the impacts of flash flooding are extremely difficult to predict. So we urge everyone in flood-risk areas to be prepared and protect themselves from future flooding. It’s really important to check your flood risk, update your flood plan, sign up for flood warnings and take a combination of measures to prevent flood water from getting into your property and to minimise any damage caused if it does enter."

More rain is forecast for this week and there are yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in the region today and Wednesday.

The Council says it is keeping a close eye on forecasts and is prepared for any further issues.

It will continue to work with partner organisations to ensure the impacts from the weekend are understood and that the risk of further flooding is reduced as much as possible.

