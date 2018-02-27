Beast from the East causes widespread disruption across Yorkshire’s road networks

The Beast from the East caused disruption to Yorkshire’s road networks this morning.

Most of the issues were to the north of the county, although both sides of the A1(M) at junction 51 were reduced to a single lane due to laying snow in the outside lanes.

The M62 from Ainley top. PIC: Charlotte Graham

Slow traffic was reported due to an accident on the A19 southbound between the A67 and the A684. A tractor had left the carriageway and come to rest down an embankment with its trailer coming to a stop in the carriageway.

Hazardous driving conditions were reported due to snow and ice on the B1264 both ways between A167 Northallerton Road and Piersburgh Lane earlier in t he day.

There was also heavy traffic and one lane closed on the A19 southbound between the A689 and A1046 due to snow.

Leeds Bradford Airport has fallen victim to snowfall as the Beast from the East makes its mark on the city.

Both a flight from Belfast which was due to land at 7.40am and a scheduled flight from Heathrow which was due to touch down at 1.10pm have been cancelled.

In terms of departures, a flight to Belfast which was set to take off at 8.05am was cancelled, as was a 7.20 flight to Heathrow.

The airport is advising passengers effected to contact their airline.

Police forces across the UK have reported a number of crashes on the roads as driving conditions worsen.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted that they were already dealing with five collisions by 6.30am on Tuesday morning and said roads were “particularly hazardous”.

Merseyside Police urged people to take care while driving, and said the force had received reports of a crash on the M62 just before junction 5.

And the North West Motorway Police tweeted that it was on the scene of a crash on the M6 eastbound at junction 5 after a car span across all three lanes and hit a tree.