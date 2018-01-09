Beech Hill boost as regeneration approaches next step

Local people are being asked to have their say on proposals to transform the Beech Hill area of Halifax.

The anticipated Beech Hill regeneration programme is approaching its next stage.

Calderdale Council are to engage with local residents in order to discuss proposals for the programme in a consultation session this month.

The session is being held on Tuesday 23 January at Salem Methodist Church, Richmond Street, Halifax, where staff from the council, Together Housing and West Yorkshire Police will be on hand to discuss the plans from 3:30pm. A formal presentation will be delivered at 6pm.

The council say the session will give local people the chance to find out more about the options for the area and to share their views.

Coun Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said:

“We want to do all we can to improve the quality of life for local residents. After our successful bid for over £300,000 from the Government’s Estate Regeneration Fund in 2017, we’re pleased to be moving forward the first phase of improvement works at Beech Hill.

“We are working with Together Housing to prepare plans for housing development on the empty tower block site and at the Council’s highways depot. We’re keen to hear people’s views on this before an outline planning application is submitted in early February.”

George Paterson, Director of Property Services at Together Housing Group, added:

“Regeneration in Calderdale is a priority for Together Housing as we recognise the need to provide quality, affordable homes that people can be proud to live in, which is why we’re delighted to be working with the Council to achieve this.

“To make sure that we meet the community’s needs, we’re encouraging our existing tenants and those who might benefit from our affordable offers in the future, to attend this meeting and help us shape housing in the town.”

The regeneration of Beech Hill will take place in phases as further funding needs to be secured. The Council say that its partners are committed to bringing a range of development opportunities forward, including options for the existing low-rise housing.