Behind the scene pictures of the giant 22 foot baby heading to the Piece Hall

The Piece Hall in Halifax is preparing to host a spectacular evening of entertainment on a huge scale which includes a giant 22 foot baby.

The production of Zara takes place this week and we have these special behind the scene pictures of the giant baby was designed and put together for the show.

Telling a story of a mother and child against the world, ZARA has a cast of over 100 actors, an army tank, cherry pickers and 4x4s.

The baby is central to the production at 22 feet high, its bigger than a double decker bus and will take eight people to operate and make it come to life.

The world premiere of ZARA is the creation of two of the UKs leading arts organisations Mind the Gap theatre company and outdoor arts specialists, Walk the Plank.

3D illuminations will be projected on to the heritage building making it both a backdrop to the performance and central to the story.

