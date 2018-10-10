Ben Moorhouse named Community Champion at rugby league awards

Halifax’s Ben Moorhouse was awarded the Supporters Direct Community Champion Award at the Betfred Rugby League Championship and League One gala dinner and awards night.

Ben received the accolade for his 150 mile extreme challenge walk in Rhodes and charity work for The Steve Prescott Foundation.

Over the last four years Ben has taken it upon himself to undertake a series of extreme challenge walks, each year increasing the difficulty of the challenge.

This year Ben risked everything to raise the funds which support The Benevolent Fund of the Rugby League via The Steve Prescott Foundation by completing his 150 mile walk of the island of Rhodes in only 45 hours in the most extreme conditions possible, becoming the first person to complete the walk in under 48 hours.

The challenge saw Ben raise over £3,600 and over the four years he has raised an impressive £11,300.