Bench rededicated at town hall site

A memorial bench dedicated to Hilda Baruch, a committed advocate of women’s rights, has been moved to Halifax Town Hall.

On Friday 8 March, International Women’s Day, the Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Marcus Thompson rededicated the bench in its new prominent location.

The bench was previously located at Manor Heath Park.

Hilda Baruch was born in Liverpool in 1945, but spent most of her life in the Clayton area. At just 17 years old, she joined the struggle against fascism in the Spanish Civil War.

Cllr Thompson said: “It was fitting that on International Women’s Day we were able to reflect on the life of a remarkable local woman.”