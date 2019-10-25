Bid for £3 million funding to protect Brighouse from flooding

Work to protect Brighouse from future flooding could soon take a step forward as Calderdale Council’s Cabinet are asked to approve plans to bid for £3 million of EU funding towards the project.

The Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme is part of a programme of flood prevention and resilience investment across the borough, delivered in partnership with the Environment Agency.

In total, works in excess of £100 million are in development, with a further £20 million recently secured for schemes across Calderdale.

Read: 29 new starter photos from primary schools across Calderdale

Members are now being asked to approve plans to pursue a bid for an additional £3 million of funding from the European Structural and Investment Fund (ESIF) to support a major scheme to enhance the flood resilience of both residential and business premises in Brighouse.

If successful, the funding would be used to progress a number of planned improvements in the town, including the refurbishment and replacement of existing flood protection measures and the installation of new features along the River Calder.

This first phase of the scheme will also include work on lower Clifton Beck, addressing specific issues around Phoenix Bridge and Mill Lane. Further work would then take place on the watercourse through Wellholme Park.

Wider catchment work would also be developed, with plans in place around Red Beck and its tributaries and at Cromwell Bottom.

In total, the planned work would significantly improve the protection from flooding to almost 60 homes and over 250 businesses. It would also improve the environment around the Armytage Road industrial area, allowing new and existing businesses to flourish.

Read: Huge 267 housing plan around Calderdale school to go before planning committee

The standard of protection would also reduce the likelihood of flooding having a significant impact on transport infrastructure throughout the lower Calder Valley, including the main routes in and out of Brighouse.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “It’s great news that we have an opportunity to progress major flood alleviation works in Brighouse.

“The proposals would protect Brighouse from future flooding events, boosting economic development in the town and providing environmental improvements.

“It would also complement other existing and planned schemes across the borough to increase Calderdale’s resilience to flood events. We will continue to work with local people and other organisations to do all we can to reduce the risks and impacts of future flooding.”

The Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale’s Cabinet on November 4 at Halifax Town Hall, starting at 6pm.

Read: These amazing activities are taking place in Calderdale during October half term