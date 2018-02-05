Big-name singer 'pops in' to Halifax indie venue

Popular singer-songwriter Nadine Shah performed an impromptu gig at tiny Halifax venue The Grayston Unity on Sunday.

The songstress brought Independent Venue Week 2018 week to a close at the watering hole having only announced that she would perform hours earlier.

She had played at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge on Saturday and as an ambassador for Independent Venue Week, brought the curtain down in what is the week's smallest participating venue.

Her performance was part of The Grayston Unity's weekly open mic afternoon and drew an excited crowd who crammed themselves into the Wesley Court venue.

Nadine Shah, who performed at The Grayston Unity over the weekend.