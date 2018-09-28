Big Sleep Out hits new record of 300 rough sleepers at Piece Hall

Record numbers of people are expected to sleep rough in support of the homeless.

Organisers say 300 people will be out as part of the Big Calderdale Sleep Out at The Piece Hall in Halifax on November 9 to support charity Calderdale SmartMove.

Chris Walker, CEO of Calderdale SmartMove said: “We’re thrilled that so many people want to take part in our Big Sleep Out event. Homelessness is a growing problem across the UK and this becomes most noticeable in winter.

“We cannot truly replicate what it is like to be scared, lonely and isolated though this event, but it can help make a real difference through raising awareness of the issues affecting homeless people and raising funds to support our vital work for vulnerable people in the region.”

For the last three years Calderdale SmartMove have held a Sleep Out event at The MBI Shay stadium, Halifax with around 60-80 people sleeping rough for the night.

This year, they’ve teamed up with The Piece Hall, Halifax and within 24 hours of the event registration page going live on Tuesday September 11, the event was full.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust said: “We are really delighted that SmartMove have already filled their quota for the Big Sleep out we are hosting here at the Piece Hall.

“This is an area very close to my heart. Everyone should have the right to a home, a bed and to be safe. Please now pledge your support to SmartMove and join us in helping to eradicate homelessness here in the UK.”

The participants will get to hear from some of SmartMove’s clients and will get supper provided by a field kitchen put on by the RAF Regulars & Reserves before they bed down for the night, swapping their warm beds for a sleeping bag on a cold, hard floor.

Anyone who wants to show their support for the event can donate at: http://mydonate.bt.com/events/bigcalderdalesleepout2018