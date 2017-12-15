Big tent events at the Piece Hall this Christmas

The striking piazza of The Piece Hall in Halifax will make its return to the heart of Halifax’s New Year celebrations as it welcomes all ages to a courtyard party for the first time since it’s award winning restoration earlier this year.
The magnificent 66,000 sq ft square surrounded by the grandeur of the Grade I listed Georgian former cloth hall will showcase live music, street entertainment and a variety of food and drink pop ups to complement regular tenants ‘Elder’, a modern British restaurant and ‘Gin Lane’ an independent bar specialising in gin, prosecco and coffee.
Leeds-based funk and soul outfit The Haggis Horns will be performing live at 10.30pm, bringing their distinctive northern funk sound to the courtyard and getting everyone dancing.
The seven piece band, referred to by DJ and record producer Mark Ronson as ‘the best horn section in the world’, have performed and recorded with John Legend & The Roots, Amy Winehouse, Jamiroquai, Martha Reeves, Elbow and Adele and are regulars on BBC Radio 6 Music.
A DJ will take revellers up to midnight, playing a mix of party classics, and leading the countdown into the New Year and there are several options to enjoy the outside inside:
The Danish inspired Hygge Tipi, complete with open fire pit, will be serving hot and cold drinks all evening
The lavishly decorated Speigeltent will be open from 10.30pm with an indoor bar and seating.
Additional food and drink pops and temporary bars will be serving warming treats and sparkling drinks
The programme includes:
Family:
A Selection of Stories from Around the World, 16 to 30 December
Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday, 16 to 31 December
Martin 'Bigpig' Mor: Funny Stuff for Happy People, 16 to 30 December
Kids Comedy Club, 16, 23 & 30 December
Silent Disco - Families, 28 December
New Year's Eve Mini Rave, 31 December
Music:
Sunday Swing, 17 December
Moulettes, 18 December
Kissmet, 21 December
The Unthanks: How Wild The Wind Blows
Silent Disco - Teens, 27 December
Silent Disco: The Big One, 27 December
Bulsara and his Queenies, 30 December
Comedy:
Upfront Comedy Club, 17 December
Card Ninja - Javier Jarquin, 19 December
Adam Kay's Smutty Christmas Songs, 19 December
Tom Stade - I Swear, 20 December
Alun Cochrane, 20 December
Gary Delaney's Greatest Hits, 23 December
Justin Moorhouse: People and Feelings, 23 December
Cabaret:
House of Burlesque, 14 to 16 December
Cabaret Heaven, 29 December