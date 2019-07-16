Biker dislocates and fractures elbow in Elland crash

A mountain bike rider dislocated and fractured his elbow in crash near Elland.

On July 11 at 7.10pm the Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team (CVSRT) received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with the location and evacuation of a mountain biker with an arm injury.

A total of 17 CVSRT members were deployed in team vehicles or direct to the incident at Park Wood,.

YAS, assisted by CVSRT members, assessed the casualty’s injury and provided pain relief, before splinting his fractured and dislocated elbow.

The casualty was then placed on to a wheeled stretcher and transferred over 1.5km to an awaiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital.

In total the rescue took three hours