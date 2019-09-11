Bling Fling sponsors appeal for 2020 lunch

The successful Bling Fling charity businesswomen’s lunch will return again next year, this time with a vintage theme.

The lunch will be raising funds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

This year’s Floral Bling Fling raised an amazing amount of £22,000, and in 2018 the Diamond Bling Fling raised £17,750.

Next year’s event takes place on Friday, May 1, at The Arches in Dean Clough, Halifax and with the 75th anniversary of VE day falling the week after, it was decided that the vintage theme would be a great way to incorporate this into the celebrations.

Guests will spend the day having the opportunity to win spectacular prizes in a multitude of ways before dancing the night away to live music.

Tickets for the lunch sold out within a week but there’s still a chance to get involved as the organisers are looking for businesses to sponsor the event.

There are many ways in which sponsors can give their support, from being the headline sponsor, to taking out an advert in the event brochure.

Head of the Bling Fling Committee, Vicki Davenport, said: “We are so excited to be back for a third year.

“The event has always received great feedback and we can’t believe how quickly it sold out.

“Not only is the event a great chance for businesswomen to let their hair down but it’s also a fantastic way of raising money for a good cause.

“Forget Me Not do amazing work each year. However, without funds they can’t continue to do this.

“We feel privileged to be able to hold this event each year and raise money for them. But we need you to get involved!

“Businesses who sponsor the event help to make it the great success that it is.”