Body discovered on train tracks as Brighouse railway station is closed

The body of a person has been found on the tracks close to Brighouse railway station this morning.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of the morning after receiving reports of a casualty seen near the line.

A spokesperson for British Transport said: "Shortly before 4.10am today (16 April) British Transport Police were called to the tracks close to Brighouse station following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family, and to establish the circumstances that led to the incident."

Rastrick firefighters were called to Lillands Lane at 5.30am, to reports of a collision between a train and a motorbike.

A BTP spokesperson said an investigation is underway to confirm the exact events leading up to the incident, but a push bike and motorbike were recovered close to the scene.

All lines between Halifax and Huddersfield are blocked due to emergency services dealing with the incident on the track.

Train services between Huddersfield and Leeds via Brighouse are being diverted due to an emergency incident.

National Rail said disruption is expected until 10am.

The line between Halifax and Huddersfield is completely blocked, train operator Northern said.

Train services from Leeds to Manchester Victoria / Southport and Wigan Wallgate will be diverted via Bradford Interchange and will not be able to call at Cottingley, Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe, Mirfield and Brighouse.

Rail replacement transport is available at Halifax and Huddersfield.

Services from Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Bradford Interchange and TransPennine services from Leeds to Manchester Piccadilly via Huddersfield are not affected by this problem.

