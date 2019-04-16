Body discovered on train tracks as Brighouse railway station re-opens

The body of a person was found on the train tracks and forced the closure of Brighouse railway station this morning.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of the morning after receiving reports of a casualty seen near the line.

A spokesperson for British Transport said: "Shortly before 4.10am today (16 April) British Transport Police were called to the tracks close to Brighouse station following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family, and to establish the circumstances that led to the incident."

Rastrick firefighters were called to Lillands Lane at 5.30am, to reports of a collision between a train and a motorbike.

A BTP spokesperson said an investigation is underway to confirm the exact events leading up to the incident, but a push bike and motorbike were recovered close to the scene.

All lines between Halifax and Huddersfield were blocked due to emergency services dealing with the incident on the track.

Train services between Huddersfield and Leeds via Brighouse were being diverted due to an emergency incident.

National Rail said disruption was expected until 10am.

The line between Halifax and Huddersfield was completely blocked, train operator Northern said.

The operator has now confirmed that all the lines are back open.

