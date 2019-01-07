Body found by firefighters after Hebden Bridge house blaze

The body of man was found by Calderdale firefighters after a house fire in Hebden Bridge.

Fire crews from Halifax, Todmorden and Keighley were called to Akroyd Lane at 12.20pm on Friday.

The property had been badly damaged by fire and they discovered the dead man's body inside.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 12.20pm on Friday by the fire service to a report of a fire at residential property on Akroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge.

"Officers attended and found the fire service had located a male at the property. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing alongside the Fire Service to establish the cause of the fire, but at this time it is not believed to be suspicious."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

