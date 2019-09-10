Body found in police search for missing Calderdale man

Police officers searching for a missing Calderdale man have found a body

Ethan Nutton was reported missing and was last seen at his home in Elland at 7pm on September 7.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a body has been found.

A spokesperson fro the police said: "Police searching for missing 19-year-old Ethan Nutton from Elland can confirm that a body has been found.

"The body was found near Elland Golf Club by a member of the public on Sunday September 8.

"Mr Nutton’s family have been notified.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."