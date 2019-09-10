Body found in police search for missing Calderdale man

Ethan Nutton was reported missing and was last seen at his home in Elland (Picture West Yorkshire Police)
Ethan Nutton was reported missing and was last seen at his home in Elland (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

Police officers searching for a missing Calderdale man have found a body

Ethan Nutton was reported missing and was last seen at his home in Elland at 7pm on September 7.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a body has been found.

A spokesperson fro the police said: "Police searching for missing 19-year-old Ethan Nutton from Elland can confirm that a body has been found.

"The body was found near Elland Golf Club by a member of the public on Sunday September 8.

"Mr Nutton’s family have been notified.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."