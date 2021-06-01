Enquiries remain ongoing this evening after police and partner agencies were called to reports of a boy in distress in the water in Brighouse.

Police and partner agencies were called to at 2.38pm on Tuesday June 1 to reports a child who had been playing with friends had got into difficulties in water at the River Calder.

An urgent search was conducted by specialist fire service colleagues and police. Tragically, the body of a 13-year- boy was recovered.

Enquiries remain ongoing this evening after police and partner agencies were called to reports of a boy in distress in the water in Brighouse.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker, District Commander of Calderdale Police, said: “We are continuing our enquiries with partners.

"Whilst investigations into what took place are at an early stage, indications are that this is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life.

“Specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family at this devastating time, and our thoughts are with them.