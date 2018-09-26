Body of man found after fire in Brighouse outbuildng

Police officers were called to an address in Brighouse
Police officers were called to an address in Brighouse

An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in Brighouse.

Calderdale police officers were called to an address on Woodhouse Lane shortly after 8.15am yesterday following a 'concern for safety' report being made.

Information was also passed onto police that an outbuilding in the garden of the property was on fire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse, shortly after 8.15am on Tuesday September 25 following a report of a concern for safety.

"An outbuilding in the garden of the property was reported to be on fire.

"The body of a man in his 40s was found a short time later inside the property. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing but the death is not being treated as suspicious."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.