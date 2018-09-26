Body of man found after fire in Brighouse outbuildng

An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in Brighouse.

Calderdale police officers were called to an address on Woodhouse Lane shortly after 8.15am yesterday following a 'concern for safety' report being made.

Information was also passed onto police that an outbuilding in the garden of the property was on fire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse, shortly after 8.15am on Tuesday September 25 following a report of a concern for safety.

"An outbuilding in the garden of the property was reported to be on fire.

"The body of a man in his 40s was found a short time later inside the property. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing but the death is not being treated as suspicious."

