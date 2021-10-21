Body of man found close to Calderdale school after search through the night
The body of a man has been found close to a school in Calderdale.
Emergency services were called to Grasmere Drive, close to the Old Earth Primary School in Elland on Wednesday evening
West Yorkshire Police (WYP) confirmed that they received reports of a concern for safety.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to Grasmere Drive, Elland, at around 8.22pm yesterday evening (October 20 2021) to reports of a concern for safety.
"After conducting enquiries in the local area police recovered the body of a 50-year-old male.
"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing although there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident."