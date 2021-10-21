Body of man found close to Calderdale school after search through the night

The body of a man has been found close to a school in Calderdale.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:20 pm

Emergency services were called to Grasmere Drive, close to the Old Earth Primary School in Elland on Wednesday evening

West Yorkshire Police (WYP) confirmed that they received reports of a concern for safety.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to Grasmere Drive, Elland, at around 8.22pm yesterday evening (October 20 2021) to reports of a concern for safety.

Police were called to Elland yesterday evening

"After conducting enquiries in the local area police recovered the body of a 50-year-old male.

"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing although there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident."

