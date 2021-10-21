Body of man found close to Calderdale school after search through the night

Emergency services were called to Grasmere Drive, close to the Old Earth Primary School in Elland on Wednesday evening

West Yorkshire Police (WYP) confirmed that they received reports of a concern for safety.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to Grasmere Drive, Elland, at around 8.22pm yesterday evening (October 20 2021) to reports of a concern for safety.

Police were called to Elland yesterday evening

"After conducting enquiries in the local area police recovered the body of a 50-year-old male.