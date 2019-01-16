Body of man pulled from the canal in Brighouse

The body of a man has been found in the canal this morning in between Brighouse and Elland.

The discovery was made in the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal off Elland Road at 11.50am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended reports of a deceased man in the Brighouse Canal at 11.50 am today (Wednesday 16 January).

"Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the individual."

